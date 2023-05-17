Poll: Should parents give money to the church where their child receives sacraments?

A WEST BELFAST priest has sparked debate on social media this week, having criticised parents who don’t give money to the church after sacraments such as baptism, communion and confession.

Fr Martin Magill, of St John’s Parish Falls Road, described himself as “worked up” during a four-minute homily in which he said other parishioners had described the collection after a recent communion as “a disgrace”.

“For those of you who don’t [give money], imagine going to the restaurant and walking out without giving anything to pay the bill,” the priest said. “Not that I’m saying we’re charging, but I’m also conscious that the parish has to pay its own bills.”

Magill’s comments caused consternation in the comment section, with some pointing out the extravagant wealth of the Catholic Church, and asking if Jesus would have charged people into the Last Supper.

