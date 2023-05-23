Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Who's been the best Late Late Show host so far?
Is it Gay, Pat or Ryan?
1.3k
2
9 minutes ago

DESPITE BEING ONE of the longest-running chat shows in television history, RTÉ’s Late Late has only had three permanent hosts. 

The late Gay Byrne will never lose the distinction of being the first host of The Late Late Show, and it seems unlikely that anyone will best him for longevity either. Over 37 years, Byrne set the tone for broadcasting and public discussion in Ireland, and is still thought of fondly by many.

His successor, Pat Kenny, more used to grilling public figures on the hard issues, seems something of an odd choice in hindsight, and with the hiring of veteran comedian Patrick Kielty, it seems as though the show might be making a more concerted effort at entertainment.

The outgoing Ryan Tubridy tended to shine best when straying from his journalistic duties, impressing mostly during the Late Late Toy Show, and major set-pieces, such as the show’s first episode after 2020′s Covid-19 lockdown began.

Tubridy hosts his final episode of The Late Late Show on Friday, and will be replaced when the show returns later this year with Kielty. 

Today we want to know… Who has been the best Late Late Show host so far?


Poll Results:

Gay Byrne (146)
Ryan Tubridy (25)
Pat Kenny (10)



