Poll: Do you share a Netflix account with other households?

YOUR SECRET IS safe with us, but it might not be safe from Netflix.

Yesterday, streaming giant Netflix announced that it would be cracking down further on the sharing of Netflix accounts across different households and IP addresses.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company said: ““A Netflix account is for use by one household.”

“This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term,” co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said on an earnings call.

Today, we want to know… Do you share a Netflix account with other households?

