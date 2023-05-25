Poll: Would you like to see the minimum wage raised?

THE IRISH CONGRESS of Trade Unions (ICTU) has told the Low Pay Commission it believes that Ireland’s minimum wage should be increased to €13.30.

In a submission to the Low Pay Commission today, the union said that the minimum wage should be increased by €2 by January next year to bring it to €13.30, and by another €2 in January 2025.

Owen Reidy General Secretary of Congress said “low paid workers on the national minimum wage are hurting disproportionately in this cost of living crisis.”

“We welcome the fact that the government is committed to moving to a national living wage but it needs to happen sooner.”

