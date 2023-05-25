Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Would you like to see the minimum wage raised?
ICTU has called for the minimum wage to be increased.
3.3k
9
37 minutes ago

THE IRISH CONGRESS of Trade Unions (ICTU) has told the Low Pay Commission it believes that Ireland’s minimum wage should be increased to €13.30.

In a submission to the Low Pay Commission today, the union said that the minimum wage should be increased by €2 by January next year to bring it to €13.30, and by another €2 in January 2025.

Owen Reidy General Secretary of Congress said “low paid workers on the national minimum wage are hurting disproportionately in this cost of living crisis.”

“We welcome the fact that the government is committed to moving to a national living wage but it needs to happen sooner.” 

Today we want to now… Would you like to see the minimum wage increased?


Poll Results:

Yes (524)
No (144)
I don't know (43)



Carl Kinsella
