Poll: Have you had to take anti-histamines for hayfever
MET ÉIREANN’S POLLEN continues to show high levels of grass pollen as summer continues in earnest. 

Anecdotally, we’ve also heard stories of pharmacists selling large amounts of anti-histamines.

In a statement this week, the Asthma Society of Ireland warned: “As we approach a period of high pollen this weekend, the Asthma Society of Ireland is issuing urgent advice on managing asthma and hayfever. Of the 380,000 people in Ireland living with asthma, 80% of them also experience hayfever.”

The organisation advised those with hayfever to manage the condition, noting that hayfever can trigger asthma attacks. 

Today, we want to know if if you’ve been taking anti-histamines for hayfever.


Poll Results:

Yes, I'm taking them all the time (431)
I've had to take a few (332)
I never get hayfever (296)
I haven't taken any (160)




