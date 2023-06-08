Poll: Have you had to take anti-histamines for hayfever

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MET ÉIREANN’S POLLEN continues to show high levels of grass pollen as summer continues in earnest.
Anecdotally, we’ve also heard stories of pharmacists selling large amounts of anti-histamines.
In a statement this week, the Asthma Society of Ireland warned: “As we approach a period of high pollen this weekend, the Asthma Society of Ireland is issuing urgent advice on managing asthma and hayfever. Of the 380,000 people in Ireland living with asthma, 80% of them also experience hayfever.”
The organisation advised those with hayfever to manage the condition, noting that hayfever can trigger asthma attacks.
Today, we want to know if if you’ve been taking anti-histamines for hayfever.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site