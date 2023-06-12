Advertisement

Monday 12 June 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Poll: Do you like thunder?
1 hour ago

DEPENDING ON WHERE you are in Ireland today, you may have had a blast of thunder. 

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford and all of Leinster, which will remain in effect until 10pm this evening.

How much we enjoy thunder can often depend on whether we’re caught in it, or watching it cosily from inside our homes. 

Today we want to know if you enjoy thunder, or if you think it’s pretty much a big nuisance. 


Poll Results:

Yes, I like thunder (1146)
No, I don't like thunder (369)
I am ambivalent towards thunder (238)



Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
