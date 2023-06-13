Poll: Do you think Fine Gael should change leader before the next election?

LEO VARADKAR HAS been leader of Fine Gael for six years as of this summer, having also served as Taoiseach for much of that time.

This week, Varadkar has been under pressure to respond to reports that there is a swell of discontent within Fine Gael regarding his leadership.

Speaking yesterday, Varadkar said that he didn’t think his party colleagues had any doubts about his leadership, characterising the reports as ‘definitely not fair’.

Nevertheless, Fine Gael have been languishing in the polls lately, at 20% in last month’s Ireland Thinks poll, 11 percentage points behind Sinn Féin. Ireland’s next general election will fall in February 2025 at the latest.

Would Fine Gael changing its leader influence how you might vote for them?

