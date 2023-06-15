Poll: Should Ireland introduce an honours system?

A PRIVATE MEMBERS’ bill proposing that Ireland adopt a formal honours system akin to those in other countries has been introduced by a group of senators.

The bill, entitled Gradam an Uachtaráin Bill 2023, has been put forward by Senators Sharon Keogan, Gerard Craughwell, Tom Clonan, Ronan Mullen and Victor Boyhan, and is not being opposed by Government.

If passed by the Oireachtas, citizens who are awarded the honour would be entitled to add the letters G.U. after their name. The honours would nominally be awarded by the president, though the government would be able to put individuals forward for the award.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed reservation about the idea, however, saying: “I think it’s fair to say there would be a significant degree of reluctance and unease about going down that route in Ireland.”

Today we want to know… Do you think Ireland should introduce an honours system?

