# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever lied about reading Ulysses?
Go on. Admit it.
21 minutes ago

HAPPY BLOOMSDAY TO those who celebrate.

Every 16 June, James Joyce superfans and people who enjoy any excuse to wear a hat take part in the Bloomsday festivities across the city of Dublin, the setting of Joyce’s masterwork Ulysses.

It’s a long, dense, rambling, undeniably revolutionary story that redefined the novel, inspired countless imitators, and elevated Ireland’s literary credentials to a whole new realm.

But… Have you read it? And if you haven’t read it… Have you ever pretended that you have? 

There’s no judgment here. It’s a long book, we’re busy people, we like to seem smart. It’s a victimless crime, as long as you don’t count James Joyce. So… Have you ever lied about having read Ulysses? (Please don’t lie in the poll).


Poll Results:

I've never read it and never lied about reading it (334)
  I've read Ulysses, and you should all be ashamed (31)
I have lied about reading Ulysses and have never read it (22)
I have lied about reading Ulysses, but have since read it (3)




Your Voice
