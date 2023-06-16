Poll: Have you ever lied about reading Ulysses?

HAPPY BLOOMSDAY TO those who celebrate.

Every 16 June, James Joyce superfans and people who enjoy any excuse to wear a hat take part in the Bloomsday festivities across the city of Dublin, the setting of Joyce’s masterwork Ulysses.

It’s a long, dense, rambling, undeniably revolutionary story that redefined the novel, inspired countless imitators, and elevated Ireland’s literary credentials to a whole new realm.

But… Have you read it? And if you haven’t read it… Have you ever pretended that you have?

There’s no judgment here. It’s a long book, we’re busy people, we like to seem smart. It’s a victimless crime, as long as you don’t count James Joyce. So… Have you ever lied about having read Ulysses? (Please don’t lie in the poll).

