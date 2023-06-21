Poll: How often do you shop at Iceland?

THE COMPANY THAT operates supermarket chain Iceland went into examinership yesterday after the High Court heard it could not pay its bills.

The court heard that Metron Stores Limited, which has got into difficulties due to factors including a recent order served on it by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland requiring it to withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin from its stores, is insolvent.

The group operates 26 Iceland stores in the Republic of Ireland and employs over 344 people.

