Friday 23 June 2023
# Your Say
Poll: Will you try to get tickets for Taylor Swift?
Have your say.
2.6k
5
37 minutes ago

SWIFTOMANIA HAS WELL and truly landed in Ireland.

Swift is slated to play two nights at the Aviva Stadium next summer as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which has delighted fans across the US with performances of “secret songs” and high-profile guests.

Tickets for the gigs are in high demand, with Ticketmaster running a pre-registration system which closes at midday today. Tickets will only be available to those who have registered when they go on sale in July.

Fans are also concerned about the cost of hotels should they manage to get the gold-dust concert tickets.

Speaking about the prospect of price inflation in the hospitality sector, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said: “I take pretty seriously the need for the hospitality sector to do the right thing by lots of excited fans that are coming to see Taylor Swift play in Ireland.”

Today we want to know… Will you try to get tickets for Taylor Swift?


Poll Results:

No (520)
Yes (179)


Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
