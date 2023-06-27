Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 27 June 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever been victimised by a seagull?
Have your say.
1.2k
1
16 minutes ago

A COMMUNITY MEETING was held in Drogheda last night to discuss issues relating to the seagull population. According to local newspaper the Drogheda Leader, some speakers have had to “abandon their homes because of the gulls”.

Also present were wildlife advocates, who said that seagull issues are a result of natural habitats being destroyed

According to the 2021 National Urban Gull Survey, there are 7,112 pairs of Lesser Black-backed Gull and 10,333 pairs of Herring Gull. The survey noted short-term population increases of 148% and 87% respectively between 1998 and 2018.

Whatever the cause, stories of people being attacked or having their food stolen by seagulls are commonplace. 

Today we want to know… Have you ever been victimised by a seagull?


Poll Results:

No (164)
Yes (143)


Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     