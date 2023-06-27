Poll: Have you ever been victimised by a seagull?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A COMMUNITY MEETING was held in Drogheda last night to discuss issues relating to the seagull population. According to local newspaper the Drogheda Leader, some speakers have had to “abandon their homes because of the gulls”.
Also present were wildlife advocates, who said that seagull issues are a result of natural habitats being destroyed.
According to the 2021 National Urban Gull Survey, there are 7,112 pairs of Lesser Black-backed Gull and 10,333 pairs of Herring Gull. The survey noted short-term population increases of 148% and 87% respectively between 1998 and 2018.
Whatever the cause, stories of people being attacked or having their food stolen by seagulls are commonplace.
Today we want to know… Have you ever been victimised by a seagull?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site