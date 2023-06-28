Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 28 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch today's Oireachtas committee on the RTÉ payment scandal?
Have your say.
4.1k
8
40 minutes ago

RTÉ EXECUTIVES BOTH past and present will face two Oireachtas panels over the next 48 hours as the national broadcaster’s secret payment crisis continues to unfold.

As of this morning, we know the invite list includes Chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Adrian Lynch, the interim director general. We also know that the former Director General Dee Forbes, who resigned on Monday, will not be in attendance. 

Other senior RTÉ execs are expected to attend and answer questions regarding the organisation’s corporate governance, and the circumstances surrounding secret payments to Ryan Tubridy totalling €345,000 over six years.

The Oireachtas Media Committee will be available to view on Oireachtas TV this afternoon. We want to know if you’ll be watching.

Will you watch today’s Oireachtas Media Committee session regarding RTÉ’s secret payment scandal?


Poll Results:

No (482)
Yes (229)
I don't know (48)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     