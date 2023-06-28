Poll: Will you watch today's Oireachtas committee on the RTÉ payment scandal?

RTÉ EXECUTIVES BOTH past and present will face two Oireachtas panels over the next 48 hours as the national broadcaster’s secret payment crisis continues to unfold.

As of this morning, we know the invite list includes Chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Adrian Lynch, the interim director general. We also know that the former Director General Dee Forbes, who resigned on Monday, will not be in attendance.

Other senior RTÉ execs are expected to attend and answer questions regarding the organisation’s corporate governance, and the circumstances surrounding secret payments to Ryan Tubridy totalling €345,000 over six years.

The Oireachtas Media Committee will be available to view on Oireachtas TV this afternoon. We want to know if you’ll be watching.

Will you watch today’s Oireachtas Media Committee session regarding RTÉ’s secret payment scandal?

