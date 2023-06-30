Poll: Do you know your exact salary?

IN ONE OF the most dramatic moments from yesterday’s Public Accounts Committee, RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer admitted that he was unsure of his exact salary.

Richard Collins had originally dismissed the question from TD John Brady as “a private matter,” leading to much outcry from the TDs and Senators sitting on the PAC.

After intervention from the PAC chair Brian Stanley, Collins eventually revealed that his salary was somewhere in the region of €200,000, with a car allowance of €25,000.

As there are no RTÉ hearings today, we’re forced to look inward, and today we want to know… Do you know your exact salary?

