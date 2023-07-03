Advertisement

Poll: Do you use Twitter?
35 minutes ago

IT’S BEEN A strange year for Twitter so far.

Since acquiring the microblogging site, Elon Musk has laid off over half of its staff, implemented a new controversial new paid verification policy, and made frequent unexpected policy announcements and U-turns 

Twitter suffered a new low on Saturday when Musk announced a surprise temporary measure that capped almost all Twitter users at seeing 600 tweets per day, effectively making the site defunct for several hours. 

This cap has since been raised, but the unpredictable changes and limited functionality have damaged Twitter’s reputation. 

Today we want to know… Do you use Twitter?


Poll Results:

No, I never have (378)
Yes (163)
No, I've given up (138)



Carl Kinsella
Your Voice
