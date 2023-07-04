Poll: Has alcohol-free beer changed the way you drink?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE INTRODUCTION OF alcohol-free beer has certainly been a success in marketing terms.
For example, Guinness announced yesterday that it plans to almost triple production of its zero-alcohol brand in response to a growing consumer taste for non-alcoholic drinks.
Guinness owner Diageo has invested €25 million in a new facility at its St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin to meet a surge in demand for alcohol-free stout in the domestic and global markets.
Over the last five years, Guinness, Heineken and many other major beer producers have been attempting to corner that zero-alcohol market, but have these new products changed the way we drink?
Today we want to know… Has 0.0 beer reduced the amount of alcohol you consume?
