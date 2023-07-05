Advertisement

Poll: How often do you go to the cinema?
CINEMAS SUFFERED GREATLY during Covid, and the advent of streaming has also caused problems for what was one of the most popular past-times of the 20th century. 

As summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer prepare to premiere on 21 July, makers of either film are encouraging fans to see both movies in the cinema and have taken photos of themselves with tickets to their strange sibling film. 

The major weekend is seen as a real boon for cinemas at a time when the industry is faced by threats. 

Tom Cruise, whose Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning is also out on that same weekend, has told reporters that he will be seeing both Oppenheimer and Barbie on opening weekend.

Today we want to know… How often do you go to the cinema?


Poll Results:

Almost never (62)
A few times a year (35)
Around once a month (9)
Weekly (4)




Carl Kinsella
Your Voice
