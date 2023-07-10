Poll: Will you watch Ryan Tubridy's appearance before the Oireachtas committees?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
RYAN TUBRIDY AND his agent Noel Kelly are set to appear before both the Public Accounts Committee (11.30am) and Oireachtas Media Committee (3pm) for a marathon session tomorrow.
The former Late Late Show host is expected to answer questions amid the RTÉ secret payment scandal, wherein he received €345,000 over six years which went unreported.
The discovery of the secret payments has brought about an enormous public review of corporate governance at RTÉ, and the organisation’s financial and commercial practices.
Tubridy’s appearance follows the decision of new Director General Kevin Bakhurst to replace the entire RTÉ board with a temporary interim team.
Today we want to know… Will you be watching the Ryan Tubridy’s appearance before the Oireachtas committees?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site