Poll: Should Ryan Tubridy return to the airwaves?

WHAT NEXT FOR Ryan Tubridy?

Tubridy, accompanied by his agent Noel Kelly, spent nearly seven hours before two Oireachtas committees yesterday, giving his account of the circumstances surrounding RTÉ’s failure to report payments totalling €345,000 to Tubridy over six years.

The former Late Late Show host noted that he could be “out of a job by Friday,” and made emotive statements indicating that he wants to be back on the air at RTÉ.

Speaking on The Last Word yesterday evening, RTÉ’s new Director General Kevin Bakhurst cast doubt over whether Tubridy would return to the airwaves at the public broadcaster, saying that there would be no decision this week.

“It’s there for everyone to see how his reputation has been undermined by this. I don’t want to get into criticising him myself,” Bakhurst said. “I feel for him personally and I hope, given a bit of time, wherever it is, he’ll restart his career, but we have to make a decision about what is the right thing for RTÉ.”

