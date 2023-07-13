Advertisement

Poll: Should businesses stop serving coffee in single-use cups?
25 minutes ago

SHOULD OTHER BUSINESSES follow the example set in Killarney?

It was reported earlier this week that the Killarney Coffee Cup Project has been signed up to by 25 local cafés and 22 hotels in the area.

Participating businesses will take part in the initiative on a 12-month basis and will no longer offer single-use coffee cups starting from 31 July. 

The move is designed to encourage customers to invest in a keep cup and bring their reusable cups to businesses when ordering a coffee. In order to insure no patrons are turned away, customers can purchase a reusable cup for a €2 deposit which is refundable when the cup is returned at any of the participating locations.

Today we want to know… Do you think businesses should stop serving coffee in single-use cups?


Poll Results:

Yes (291)
No (158)
I don't know (16)



Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
