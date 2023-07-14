Poll: How often do your consume sugar-free soft drinks?

THOSE WHO DRINK zero-sugar soft drinks have been advised to do so in moderation, after the World Health Organisation warned that consuming the artificial sweetener aspartame in very high quantities can affect cancer risk.

Aspartame can be found in most sugar-free sodas, including Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7Up Free, Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero.

Advertisement

While the news may seem worrying, one would have to consume an enormous quantity of aspartame daily in order to affect their health.

With a can of sugar-free soft drink typically containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame sweetener, an adult weighing 70 kg would therefore need to consume more than nine to 14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no additional aspartame intake from other sources.

Today we want to know… How often do you drink sugar-free drinks?

