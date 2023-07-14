Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: How often do your consume sugar-free soft drinks?
Have your say.
684
1
5 minutes ago

THOSE WHO DRINK zero-sugar soft drinks have been advised to do so in moderation, after the World Health Organisation warned that consuming the artificial sweetener aspartame in very high quantities can affect cancer risk.

Aspartame can be found in most sugar-free sodas, including Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7Up Free, Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero.

While the news may seem worrying, one would have to consume an enormous quantity of aspartame daily in order to affect their health.

With a can of sugar-free soft drink typically containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame sweetener, an adult weighing 70 kg would therefore need to consume more than nine to 14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no additional aspartame intake from other sources.

Today we want to know… How often do you drink sugar-free drinks?


Poll Results:

Absolutely never (30)
A few times a year (23)
At least daily (21)
A few times a month (13)
A few times a week (9)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     