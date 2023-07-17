Advertisement

Monday 17 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: How anxious are you about rising global temperatures?
1 hour ago

IT’S SET TO be another record-busting week in terms of climate change milestones.

Europe could record its hottest-ever temperature this week on Italy’s islands of Sicily and Sardinia where a high of 48 degrees Celsius is predicted, the European Space Agency said.

In Iran, the Persian Gulf International Airport reported a heat index of 66.7°C yesterday at 12:30 pm. In Japan, national broadcaster NHK warned the heat was life-threatening, with the capital Tokyo and other places recording nearly 40 degrees. In the US, more than 80 million people affected by excessive heat warnings or heat advisories on Sunday.

Amid these crisis conditions, many are experiencing climate anxiety – existential dread associated with the earth’s worsening climate conditions.

Today we want to know… How anxious are you about the climate crisis?


Poll Results:

I worry about it sometimes (409)
I worry about it often (354)
I rarely think about it (305)
I don't care (174)
Unbearably anxious (88)





Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
