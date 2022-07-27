Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Poll: Would you like to see smoking banned at the beach?

The ban was brought into effect in Barcelona this week.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM
14 minutes ago 2,385 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826919
Image: AP Photo/Jacques Brinon
Image: AP Photo/Jacques Brinon

A BAN PROHIBITING smoking on all beaches in Barcelona came into effect on Monday. 

It will apply whether a person is smoking on the sand or while standing waist-deep in the water, according to reports earlier this week on the move by the city council.

Anyone flaunting the ban could face a fine, while the only areas where smoking will be allowed are where there are beach bars or restaurants. 

So today we’re asking: Would you like to see smoking banned at the beach in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (180)
No  (80)
No opinion/ Don''t Care (21)



About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

