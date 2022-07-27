Poll: Would you like to see smoking banned at the beach?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A BAN PROHIBITING smoking on all beaches in Barcelona came into effect on Monday.
It will apply whether a person is smoking on the sand or while standing waist-deep in the water, according to reports earlier this week on the move by the city council.
Anyone flaunting the ban could face a fine, while the only areas where smoking will be allowed are where there are beach bars or restaurants.
So today we’re asking: Would you like to see smoking banned at the beach in Ireland?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (11)