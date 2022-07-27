Poll: Would you like to see smoking banned at the beach?

A BAN PROHIBITING smoking on all beaches in Barcelona came into effect on Monday.

It will apply whether a person is smoking on the sand or while standing waist-deep in the water, according to reports earlier this week on the move by the city council.

Anyone flaunting the ban could face a fine, while the only areas where smoking will be allowed are where there are beach bars or restaurants.

So today we’re asking: Would you like to see smoking banned at the beach in Ireland?

