Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 18 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Are you in favour of the Puck Fair reducing the amount of time King Puck spends on the platform?
Have your say.
2.5k
11
21 minutes ago

THIS WEEK, ORGANISERS of the annual Puck Fair in Killorglin announced a major break with tradition in reducing the amount of time the King Puck goat will spend on the raised platform.

Last year, the Department of Agriculture received close to 200 contacts to its Animal Welfare Helpline in relation to the event — resulting in the goat being brought down from the platform on several occasions. 

This year, the Puck Fair Committee unanimously agreed to change the role of the goat in proceedings, greatly shortening the amount of time the animal will spend on the raised caged platform over the town. This year, the goat will make a token visit to the platform at the beginning of the ceremony, and will make a brief appearance on the platform on the final day of the ceremony.

Traditionally, King Puck would spend the entire three days of the festival on the raised platform before being brought down to be crowned and led back into the wild.

Today we want to know… Do you agree with the change?


Poll Results:

I don't think the goat should be put on the raised platform at all (209)
Yes, this is a good solution (95)
No, it was fine the way it was (87)
I don't know (10)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     