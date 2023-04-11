Advertisement

Poll: Have you ever used the catering service on Iarnród Éireann?
Iarnród Éireann is reintroducing catering on some trains this week.
33 minutes ago

THE PHASED REINTRODUCTION of the catering trolley by Iarnród Éireann has been a cause for excitement for many.

In a tweet this morning, Iarnród Éireann announced: “With on-board catering resuming on the Cork to Dublin route later this month, please note there will be catering services available on a limited number of services on the Cork to Dublin route this week, operating for staff training purposes”. 

Catering has been suspended on Irish Rail trains for over three years now, having originally been brought in as a health and safety measure during the Covid pandemic. 

What we want to know today is… Have you ever bought anything from the catering troller on an Iarnród Éireann train?


Poll Results:

Yes, I love the trolley  (201)
Sometimes, I'm glad the trolley is back (174)
Never (146)
Maybe once or twice (113)




