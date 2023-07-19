Advertisement

Poll: Should the minimum wage be increased to €12.70 for 2024?
Have your say.
THE LOW PAY Commission is expected to recommend an increase of 12% in the minimum wage to the Government this week.

If the Government were to agree to the recommendation, it would see the national minimum wage increase from €11.30 to €12.70 per hour in the next budget.

The suggestion will face pushback from business owners, with Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive of the Irish SME Association, saying: “The Low Pay Commission’s recommendation must reflect the ability of small employers to pay realistic, affordable rates of pay.

“We need to tackle costs, rather than pass them on to consumers in higher service prices, if we are to address our cost of living.”

Earlier this year, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions called on the Low Pay Commission to recommend an increase to €13.30 in the next budget. 

Owen Reidy General Secretary of Congress said “low paid workers on the national minimum wage are hurting disproportionately in this cost of living crisis.”

Today we want to know… Do you think the the minimum wage should be increased to €12.70 by next year?


Poll Results:

Yes (134)
It should be higher (83)
It should be lower (43)
I don't know (20)




