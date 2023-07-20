Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: How much is a pint of Guinness in your local?
YESTERDAY, GUINNESS-OWNER DIAGEO announced that it would be increasing the price of a pint by 4c.

The announcement marks the company’s second price hike of the year, having already increased prices by 12 back in February.

The 4c increase excludes additional VAT. 

The price change will be applied across the whole Diageo draught beer range and will take effect from 14 August. Beers that will be affected by the price change include Hop House 13, Rockshore, Carlsberg and Smithwicks.

Today we want to know… How much does a pint of Guinness cost in your local?


Between €5 and €6 (915)
Between €6 and €7 (366)
Under €5 (224)
Over €7 (95)




Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
