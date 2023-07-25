Poll: How often do you use Spotify?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
USERS OF THE music streaming service Spotify woke up this morning to an announcement that their monthly fees would be going up.
In Ireland, the Individual premium plan now costs €10.99 a month, an increase of €1, while the Duo plan has also increased by €1 and now stands at €14.99 a month.
There are no changes to the premium Family or Student prices, which are €17.99 and €5.99 a month respectively. However, both these plans were subject to price increases in April 2021, when the Family plan jumped from €14.99 per month to the current €17.99.
Today we want to know… How often do you use Spotify?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site