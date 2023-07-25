Advertisement

Poll: How often do you use Spotify?
1 hour ago

USERS OF THE music streaming service Spotify woke up this morning to an announcement that their monthly fees would be going up.

In Ireland, the Individual premium plan now costs €10.99 a month, an increase of €1, while the Duo plan has also increased by €1 and now stands at €14.99 a month.

There are no changes to the premium Family or Student prices, which are €17.99 and €5.99 a month respectively. However, both these plans were subject to price increases in April 2021, when the Family plan jumped from €14.99 per month to the current €17.99.

Today we want to know… How often do you use Spotify?


Poll Results:

Every day (662)
Never (559)
A few times a week (291)
A few times a month (101)
A few times a year (88)





