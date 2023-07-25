Poll: How often do you use Spotify?

USERS OF THE music streaming service Spotify woke up this morning to an announcement that their monthly fees would be going up.

In Ireland, the Individual premium plan now costs €10.99 a month, an increase of €1, while the Duo plan has also increased by €1 and now stands at €14.99 a month.

There are no changes to the premium Family or Student prices, which are €17.99 and €5.99 a month respectively. However, both these plans were subject to price increases in April 2021, when the Family plan jumped from €14.99 per month to the current €17.99.

