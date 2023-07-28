Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: What is your favourite Sinéad O'Connor song?
10 STUDIO ALBUMS. Dozens of singles. Over one hundred songs to choose from.

In losing Sinéad O’Connor, also known by the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, Ireland has lost an icon and a singer whose unique voice was unparalleled.

Of course, O’Connor has a catalogue of great songs far too extensive to list in full, so we’ve chosen some of the more high-profile tracks. If you don’t see your favourite here, please let us know in the comments.

Today we want to know… What is your favourite Sinéad O’Connor song?


Poll Results:

Nothing Compares 2 U (121)
Mandinka (77)
The Foggy Dew (with The Chieftains) (51)
Other (let us know in the comments) (31)
Troy (13)
Three Babies (6)






Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
