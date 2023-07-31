Advertisement

Your Say
Poll: Will you watch tonight's Love Island final?
Have your say.
7.6k
22
1 hour ago

HAVE YOU BEEN watching Love Island this year?

The show has become a staple of summer viewing for many, with average viewing figures for the show tending to clock in at around four million. Tonight marks the final episode of this, the ITV show’s tenth season.

The final contestants for 2023 include Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, and Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas. Mitch and Ella B were booted from the show last night.

The winning couple will receive £50,000 in prize money.

Today we want to know… Will you watch tonight’s Love Island final?


Poll Results:

No (1616)
Yes (162)
Maybe (23)



