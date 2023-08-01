Poll: When did you last take an antigen test?

YOU PROBABLY DON’T think about Covid as often as you used to.

At times, it can seem as though the mask mandates, months-long lockdowns and waiting excitedly to get a vaccination were an entire lifetime ago. And yet, Covid does still exist. You can still catch it.

Indeed, Ireland’s Covid Data Hub shows that 3,175 antigen tests were taken and recorded in the seven days ending 31 July.

Today we want to know… When did you last take an antigen test?

