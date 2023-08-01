Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 1 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: When did you last take an antigen test?
Have your say.
12.7k
47
1 hour ago

YOU PROBABLY DON’T think about Covid as often as you used to.

At times, it can seem as though the mask mandates, months-long lockdowns and waiting excitedly to get a vaccination were an entire lifetime ago. And yet, Covid does still exist. You can still catch it. 

Indeed, Ireland’s Covid Data Hub shows that 3,175 antigen tests were taken and recorded in the seven days ending 31 July. 

Today we want to know… When did you last take an antigen test?


Poll Results:

In the past year (778)
Over a year ago (687)
In the past month (183)
In the past week (147)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
47
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     