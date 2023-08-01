Poll: When did you last take an antigen test?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
YOU PROBABLY DON’T think about Covid as often as you used to.
At times, it can seem as though the mask mandates, months-long lockdowns and waiting excitedly to get a vaccination were an entire lifetime ago. And yet, Covid does still exist. You can still catch it.
Indeed, Ireland’s Covid Data Hub shows that 3,175 antigen tests were taken and recorded in the seven days ending 31 July.
Today we want to know… When did you last take an antigen test?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site