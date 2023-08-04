Poll: Are you going to All Together Now?

SOME WEATHER FOR it.

Waterford music festival All Together Now gets underway today, with an impressive line-up including the likes of Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx and Villagers.

Advertisement

While it might be raining today, that is expected to largely clear up on Saturday and Sunday, meaning that the wellies might not be called for after all.

ATN has fast become a staple of Ireland’s festival season and there will be plenty of FOMO doing the rounds this week for those of us living vicariously through the Instagram stories of the more fortunate.

Today we want to know… Are you going to All Together Now this weekend?

