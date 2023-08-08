Poll: Would you like to see the Government buy the Conor Pass?

EARLIER THIS MONTH, land in the Conor Pass totalling 1,400 acres appeared for sale on Daft.ie alongside an asking price of €10 million.

The mountain pass on the Dingle Peninsula is a site of great natural beauty and a major tourist attraction. Mike Noonan, the owner of the land, owner of the pass, has said it is his wish to keep all the lands together.

As soon as the land went up for sale, there were calls for the Government to bring the land under public ownership. However, Leo Varadkar seems to have poured cold water on this idea.

“I think it’s fair to say that the state won’t be paying 10 million for it,” the Taoiseach told reporters on Friday. Varadkar went on to say that the Government would be interested in speaking to the owner about purchasing the land for a “reasonable” price.

Today we want to know… Would you like to see the state buy the Conor Pass land?

