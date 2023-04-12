Advertisement

Poll: Have you ever met a President of Ireland?
Have you ever been a presidential attaché?
AS JOE BIDEN begins his presidential visit, it is doubtless we will be flooded with photos of Irish locals who get a chance to meet the US President.

Of course, the President of Ireland tends to be a good bit more accessible than the President of the United States.

Today, we want to know if you’ve ever met the President of Ireland. And just to be clear, for the rules of this poll, they need not have been president when you met them (so if you met Mary Robinson out on the town last weekend, you can count that).


Poll Results:

I've never met an Irish president (209)
Yes, I've met one Irish president (130)
Yes, I've met multiple Irish presidents (61)



