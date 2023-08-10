Advertisement

Poll: Should political posters be restricted?
1 hour ago

THE INDEPENDENT REGULATORY body tasked with overseeing the integrity of Irish elections has been asked by Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien to consider a range of changes to the Irish electoral system.

Following on from yesterday’s poll, which asked whether you’d like to see Ireland do away with by-elections (results here), we’re looking at another area of examination for the new Electoral Commission.

The minister has asked the Electoral Commission to assess whether limitations should be placed on the number of campaign posters that can be used in certain locations. 

As Ireland maintains a ban on political advertising on both television and radio, political posters affixed to public property remain the primary form of campaigning in Irish elections.

There are those who take issue with the environmental effects of mass-produced posters, as well as the clutter they cause, while others defend the posters as an essential part of Irish democracy.

Today we want to know… Do you think political posters should be restricted?


Poll Results:

Yes, the amount and location of posters should be restricted (1524)
No, it's part of democracy (198)
I don't know (20)



Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
