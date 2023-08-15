Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 15 August 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Shutterstock
# Your Say
Poll: What kind of accommodation do/did you stay in while attending third-level education?
Have your say.
7.9k
20
1 hour ago

AS TENS OF thousands of students across Ireland prepare either to begin or return to their college education, the student accommodation sector is in crisis.

The crisis is part of the broader housing situation, which sees demand far outstrip supply when it comes to long-term rental opportunities in Ireland. Affordable options for students seeking accommodation are even more limited.

Last week, there were only three available rooms or apartments to rent in country that are below €500 a month, one in Dublin and two in Galway, across the two largest property websites: Daft.ie and MyHome.ie.

Today we want to know… What kind of accommodation do/did you stay in while attending third-level education?


Poll Results:

Mostly renting with others (600)
Mostly in the family home (556)
I didn't attend attend third-level (158)
Mostly in college-provided accommodation (148)
Mostly in digs (101)
Mostly renting alone (37)






Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
20
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     