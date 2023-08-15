Poll: What kind of accommodation do/did you stay in while attending third-level education?

AS TENS OF thousands of students across Ireland prepare either to begin or return to their college education, the student accommodation sector is in crisis.

The crisis is part of the broader housing situation, which sees demand far outstrip supply when it comes to long-term rental opportunities in Ireland. Affordable options for students seeking accommodation are even more limited.

Last week, there were only three available rooms or apartments to rent in country that are below €500 a month, one in Dublin and two in Galway, across the two largest property websites: Daft.ie and MyHome.ie.

