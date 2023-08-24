Advertisement

Thursday 24 August 2023
Poll: Has your local pub closed down in the last five years?
A REPORT PUBLISHED yesterday by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland has found that the number of pubs operating in Ireland has fallen by 22.5% since 2005.

The report suggests that this trend remains rampant, with 152 pub closures annually since 2019. These closures have undoubtedly been exacerbated by the economic challenges brought about during the Covid lockdowns, which forced many businesses to close their doors.

Some counties have had it worse than others, with Limerick facing 32% of pubs closing since 2005.

Today we want to know… Has your local pub closed down in the last five years?


