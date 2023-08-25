Poll: Do you remember how many points you got in your Leaving Cert?

TENS OF THOUSANDS of students across Ireland have received their Leaving Cert results this morning.

The senior cycle exams remain decisive in a student’s short-term future, with college admissions largely dependent on the points received. Some believe this system places too much importance on a set of exams, causing undue stress and narrowing the options available to young people.

And yet, there are many who argue that Leaving Cert points actually do little to determine one’s future in the long-term, and that students will have forgotten all about their “points” in a matter of years.

Today we want to know… Do you remember how many points you got in your Leaving Cert?

