Poll: Would you consider renting a spare room to a student this year?

AS OF TUESDAY morning, students from UCD and Trinity College have been seen canvassing members of the public, asking them to sign up for the Rent-a-Room scheme.

The scheme allows householders to rent out a room in their house to a student while availing of a tax break whereby no tax is paid on the first €14,000 of rental income. It has been reported that the government is now considering opening the scheme up to landlords.

As the academic year gets underway amid the continuing dearth of housing supply, many students desperate for somewhere to live will likely take whatever they can get.

Today we want to know… Would you consider renting a spare to a student this year?

