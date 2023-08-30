Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Should there be a referendum on capping the number of TDs?
Have your say.
4.5k
25
1 hour ago

AS PART OF today’s much anticipated recommendations by the new Electoral Commission, it was advised that Ireland should increase the number of TDs from 160 to 174.

As things stand, Article 16.2.2 of Bunreacht na hÉireann states that there must be one TD for every 20,000-30,000 people.

According to the latest Census, Ireland’s populations stands at roughly 5,150,000 and rising, meaning that 174 TDs is within the above threshold. The highest possible number of TDs we could have using the constitutional framework would be 258. The lowest is 172. In order to change these rules, a referendum on Article 16.2.2 would need to be held.

Today we want to know… Do you support a referendum pertaining to the rules on how many TDs Ireland can have?


Poll Results:

Yes, TDs should be capped at a certain number (762)
I support a referendum but believe TDs should still be proportional to the population (223)
I don't think there should be a referendum (156)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
25
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     