Poll: Should there be a referendum on capping the number of TDs?

AS PART OF today’s much anticipated recommendations by the new Electoral Commission, it was advised that Ireland should increase the number of TDs from 160 to 174.

As things stand, Article 16.2.2 of Bunreacht na hÉireann states that there must be one TD for every 20,000-30,000 people.

According to the latest Census, Ireland’s populations stands at roughly 5,150,000 and rising, meaning that 174 TDs is within the above threshold. The highest possible number of TDs we could have using the constitutional framework would be 258. The lowest is 172. In order to change these rules, a referendum on Article 16.2.2 would need to be held.

