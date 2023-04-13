Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Do you agree with calls for a 'city allowance' for teachers?
INTO will negotiate for additional payments for teachers’ in urban areas.
12.7k
39
1 hour ago

THE IRISH NATIONAL Teacher’s Union has called for an additional payment to be made to teachers based in Dublin and other urban areas.

The motion passed following a debate during a private session at the INTO annual conference earlier this week. The vote directs the union to negotiate for an additional allowance for teachers in urban areas, noting that salary increases have lagged behind inflation. 

The move marks a departure from the union’s previous reluctance to draw a distinction between teachers based in urban areas and those in less densely populated areas.

At €423,593, the average price of a house in Dublin is over €100,000 higher than in Galway, which has the next highest prices at €345,880. Similarly, rents in Dublin remain significantly higher than the national average.

Today we want to know if you agree with INTO’s decision to seek an urban area allowance for teachers.


Poll Results:

Yes, teachers should get an urban area allowance (905)
No, teachers should not get an urban area allowance (692)
I'm undecided/I don't know (166)



