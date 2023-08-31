Poll: Should households in new developments be limited to one parking space?

THE DEPARTMENT OF Housing has suggested that new limits be placed on private parking spaces in new housing developments.

New draft guidelines from the department advise that new developments built by local authorities should limit households to a maximum of one parking space — and that parking spaces should be eliminated entirely in areas where there is sufficient public transport available.

These guidelines are set to be opened up to public consultation after they are published today.

