Poll: At what age should children be allowed to have a smartphone?

GONE ARE THE days of playing Snake and buying ringtones on your Nokia 3210.

Children with smartphones now have access to the internet and all of the perils inherent to the world wide web, social media, et al. Some towns in Ireland – such as Greystones – have begun to implement voluntary smartphone bans for children, and Minister for Education Norma Foley is reported to be looking at initiatives to support schools that choose to bring in such bans.

While the government has no plans to legislate on the issue, Cabinet is expected to back Foley’s plans, and it is likely that we will see an increase in such bans over time.

Today we want to know… At what age is it appropriate for a child to have a smartphone?

