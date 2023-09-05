Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 5 September 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: At what age should children be allowed to have a smartphone?
Have your say.
4.8k
18
34 minutes ago

GONE ARE THE days of playing Snake and buying ringtones on your Nokia 3210.

Children with smartphones now have access to the internet and all of the perils inherent to the world wide web, social media, et al. Some towns in Ireland – such as Greystones – have begun to implement voluntary smartphone bans for children, and Minister for Education Norma Foley is reported to be looking at initiatives to support schools that choose to bring in such bans.

While the government has no plans to legislate on the issue, Cabinet is expected to back Foley’s plans, and it is likely that we will see an increase in such bans over time.

Today we want to know… At what age is it appropriate for a child to have a smartphone? 


Poll Results:

14+ (389)
11-13 (230)
I don't know (25)
8-10 (13)
Any age is fine (11)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
18
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     