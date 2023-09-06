Advertisement

Poll: Do you enjoy the heat?
Have your say.
38 minutes ago

AS OF 10AM this morning in Dublin city centre, the temperature is 25 degrees Celsius.

It’s been this way for the last couple of days and while tomorrow is set to be somewhere in the region of 24 degrees, Met Éireann is forecasting showers and the risk of spot flooding, a pattern which typifies Irish summer weather.

While the heat presents the opportunity for us to enjoy beer gardens, collect new freckles, and in some rare cases even get a tan, there are also downsides to the high temperatures — such as working in an office next to a big glass window which magnifies the sun’s rays so intensely you fear you might catch fire like a human anthill. 

Today we want to know… Do you truly enjoy the heat?


Poll Results:

I love it (317)
I like it (231)
I don't like it (124)
I hate it (41)
I'm indifferent (30)





Carl Kinsella
