Poll: Would you pay for Twitter/X?

OWNER OF THE company formerly known as Twitter (and currently known as X) Elon Musk is finally making good on his threat to charge all users to use the platform.

This week, a $1 yearly charge was rolled out for some Twitter users in New Zealand and the Phillipines. In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Musk said this will soon be rolled out to all users as a way of combating the proliferation of “bots” on the app.

“New users who opt out of subscribing will only be able to take ‘read only’ actions, such as: read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts,” the company said in a statement explaining the latest measure.

Today we want to know… Would you pay $1 (€0.95) a year for Twitter?

