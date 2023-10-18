Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 18 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say
Poll: Would you pay for Twitter/X?
Have your say.
6.5k
34
1 hour ago

OWNER OF THE company formerly known as Twitter (and currently known as X) Elon Musk is finally making good on his threat to charge all users to use the platform.

This week, a $1 yearly charge was rolled out for some Twitter users in New Zealand and the Phillipines. In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Musk said this will soon be rolled out to all users as a way of combating the proliferation of “bots” on the app.

“New users who opt out of subscribing will only be able to take ‘read only’ actions, such as: read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts,” the company said in a statement explaining the latest measure.

Today we want to know… Would you pay $1 (€0.95) a year for Twitter?


Poll Results:

No (1202)
Yes (76)
I already pay for Twitter Blue (1)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
34
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     