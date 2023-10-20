Poll: How long is too long when it comes to movies?

THERE HAS BEEN great anticipation for Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which hits Irish theatres this weekend.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, the film explores the Osage nation murders that took place in the 1920s after oil was discovered on native land in Oklahoma. It’s also three hours and twenty-six minutes long.

Oppenheimer, already one of the year’s most popular films, had a similarly demanding run time, clocking in at exactly three hours.

Not everybody is a fan of these epic runtimes, and today we want to know… How long is too long when it comes to movies?

