Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 20 October 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say
Poll: How long is too long when it comes to movies?
Have your say.
6.2k
17
1 hour ago

THERE HAS BEEN great anticipation for Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which hits Irish theatres this weekend.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, the film explores the Osage nation murders that took place in the 1920s after oil was discovered on native land in Oklahoma. It’s also three hours and twenty-six minutes long.

Oppenheimer, already one of the year’s most popular films, had a similarly demanding run time, clocking in at exactly three hours. 

Not everybody is a fan of these epic runtimes, and today we want to know… How long is too long when it comes to movies?


Poll Results:

Two hours is my limit (457)
Two and a half hours is my limit (367)
Three hours is my limit (192)
I would honestly do four hours, and possibly longer (190)
All films should be 90 minutes or less (101)
Three and a half hours is my limit (73)






Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
17
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     