Poll: Do you carry an organ donor card?

THE LATEST NATIONAL ICU Audit Annual Report, published earlier this week, revealed that the number of deceased patients in Ireland becoming organ donors had fallen.

The study found that the proportion of all deceased patients who progressed to become organ donors has fallen since 2019 from 4.7% (67 patients) to 3.6% in 2020 (55) and 3% (60) in 2021.

According to the study, the primary factor in deceased patients not becoming organ donors was lack of consent from the family.

In Ireland, citizens can signal their consent to organ donation by carrying a donor card or noting their consent on their driver’s licence. However, consent of the next-of-kin is always required.

