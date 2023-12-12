Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 12 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo Customers are often advised to shop around for energy suppliers.
Your Say

Poll: When was the last time you switched your electricity provider?

One energy supplier has announced a cut to their prices from February.
13
5.1k
1 hour ago

SSE AIRTRICITY HAS announced a cut to residential electricity and gas prices from the beginning of February next year.

It will mean the standard unit rate of electricity will drop by 12.8% and gas will decrease by 11.5%.

While it will mean savings of €210 per year for a typical household, price comparison website bonkers.ie noted that standard electricity prices remain around 85% above where they were in 2020, before Covid and the war in Ukraine.

Customers are often advised to switch around electricity providers to lessen the financial toll, so today we’re asking: “When was the last time you switched your electricity provider?


Poll Results:

Never (544)
This year (375)
Over three years ago (315)
In the past three years (313)
Last year (218)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
13
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     