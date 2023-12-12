Poll: When was the last time you switched your electricity provider?

SSE AIRTRICITY HAS announced a cut to residential electricity and gas prices from the beginning of February next year.

It will mean the standard unit rate of electricity will drop by 12.8% and gas will decrease by 11.5%.

While it will mean savings of €210 per year for a typical household, price comparison website bonkers.ie noted that standard electricity prices remain around 85% above where they were in 2020, before Covid and the war in Ukraine.

Customers are often advised to switch around electricity providers to lessen the financial toll, so today we’re asking: “When was the last time you switched your electricity provider?

