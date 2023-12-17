Poll: Have you seen any of the Irish Oscar hopefuls?

THE PAST WEEK brought bright news for Irish film and its hopes of repeating Academy Award success at next year’s Oscars.

Last Monday, the Golden Globes nominees were announced, with three of the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nominations going to Irishmen: Barry Keoghan (for Saltburn), Cillian Murphy (for Oppenheimer) and Andrew Scott (for All of Us Strangers).

Aoife Barry looked at our chances for scooping acting awards and a range of other categories earlier this morning.

So with that in mind, today we’re asking if you have seen any of these Irish Oscar hopefuls?

