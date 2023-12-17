Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 17 December 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Academy Awards

Poll: Have you seen any of the Irish Oscar hopefuls?

Several Golden Globe nominations announced this week means we’re now allowed to dream a little.
9
3.0k
1 hour ago

THE PAST WEEK brought bright news for Irish film and its hopes of repeating Academy Award success at next year’s Oscars.

Last Monday, the Golden Globes nominees were announced, with three of the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nominations going to Irishmen: Barry Keoghan (for Saltburn), Cillian Murphy (for Oppenheimer) and Andrew Scott (for All of Us Strangers).

Aoife Barry looked at our chances for scooping acting awards and a range of other categories earlier this morning.

So with that in mind, today we’re asking if you have seen any of these Irish Oscar hopefuls?


Poll Results:

Nope, I've no interest. (398)
Oppenheimer, with Cillian Murphy as the main man (393)
Not yet but I will over the next few weeks (304)
Yep, more than one of these (156)
The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender (85)
Saltburn, headlined by Barry Keoghan (29)
All of Us Strangers, with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal (4)







Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     