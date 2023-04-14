Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Your Say
Poll: Do you think drugs should be decriminalised?
The Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs will convene this weekend.
7.1k
27
1 hour ago

WITH THE CITIZENS’ Assembly on Drugs set to commence this coming weekend, concerns have been raised over the involvement of anti-cannabis campaigners.

The Citizens’ Assembly, which was agreed within the Programme for Government, is due to consider harm reduction measures that the State could take to reduce the impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities.

It is expected that the assembly will return its recommendations by the end of the year.

As things stand, we want to know how you feel about the legal status of drugs in Ireland. 

What do you think?


Poll Results:

The sale of softer drugs (e.g. cannabis) should be legalised and regulated (883)
Drugs should be illegal (413)
Possession of all drugs should be decriminalised (263)
Possession of softer drugs (e.g. cannabis) should be decriminalised (177)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
27
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     