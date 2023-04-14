Poll: Do you think drugs should be decriminalised?

WITH THE CITIZENS’ Assembly on Drugs set to commence this coming weekend, concerns have been raised over the involvement of anti-cannabis campaigners.

The Citizens’ Assembly, which was agreed within the Programme for Government, is due to consider harm reduction measures that the State could take to reduce the impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities.

It is expected that the assembly will return its recommendations by the end of the year.

